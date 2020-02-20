Worth a Thousand Words: Abuse of letter policy leads to changes

With the state of Minnesota moving to a presidential primary instead of caucuses, plus the barrage of presidential campaigning, the 2020 election season has started earlier than ever before. Because of this, I feel the need to already remind our readers of a policy change here at the Star.
Beginning last September, the Star, along with all the other newspapers under the Star’s ownership group, implemented a policy of charging for the publication of political letters to the editor that are an endorsement either for or against a candidate or any other ballot measures.
The Star, along with its sister publications, have had a long history of attempting to publish every single letter to the editor that fits within our normal guidelines of length, not being libelous, etc. We felt that it was vital that everyone who felt the need to voice their opinion have the opportunity to do so.
Knowing this, political candidates and other groups have taken to organizing letter-writing campaigns as a form of free advertising. In the past, this act has provided newspapers with a dilemma – either pick and choose which letters make it into the paper (which inevitably leads to claims of bias) or increase the space dedicated to letters to the editor (which either takes valuable space away from non-political information or increases the cost by adding more pages to the paper).
Now, I don’t blame the candidates for doing this. They were taking advantage of the rules that were given to them and doing everything in their power to try and get elected. In fact, in a way, I look at this as a compliment that candidates still consider a newspaper’s opinion pages as being a vital part of a successful campaign.
At the same time, it doesn’t mean we have to like this tactic or we can’t change the rules to try and discourage overwhelming newspapers with letters to the editor. That’s where the paid political letter policy comes in.
In short, any letter to the editor that we deem to be a political endorsement will be charged $25 for the first 250 words, and 10 cents for each additional word after that. All other guidelines for non-political letters will still apply, including only one original letter from the same author will be published per month.
We intentionally kept the amount we charge relatively low. That way, if John Q. Public wants to voice his opinion about a certain candidate, he can do so with minimal expense. However, candidate “X” will have to cough up a decent chunk of change in order to inundate the newspaper with multiple letters to the editor on a weekly basis for the duration of an election.
This policy change isn’t unique to our newspapers. Several publications in Minnesota and surrounding states have adopted similar policies during previous election cycles. And we hear there are many others who will be joining in for the 2020 campaign.
As with anything we do at the Star, we encourage our readers to give us feedback or ask questions.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
