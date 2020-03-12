Our publisher, Jeff, gave out a shout of anguish the other day. As a major James Bond fan, he just discovered that the latest installment of the movie franchise, which was set to be released in theaters the middle of April, would be delayed until late November. The reason? The Coronavirus.
As it turned out, it wasn’t a fear of spreading the disease at heavily attended movie theaters they were concerned about. It was simply the fear of not making as much money due to theaters around the world being temporarily closed in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus.
Either way, it highlights what I think is a ludicrous reaction to this newest disease. There have also been postponements of some international sporting events, major sports putting restrictions on locker rooms, and just on Wednesday, it was announced the NCAA men’s basketball tournament would be played in empty arenas. Now that’s what I call a new definition of “March Madness.”
I can appreciate the gravity of the situation, to a certain extent. This is a new disease that appears to be spreading at an incredible rate. At the same time, however, it is also just that; a disease, that for a majority of the people, still appears to be little more than a variety of the flu. In fact, I saw one report that noted that the mortality rate of Coronavirus is still much lower than the latest strain of the flu.
Not to sound callous, but I also think that the general reaction to combating the spread of this, or of other diseases, is exactly what is causing the increase in people getting sick from new diseases.
At the risk of sounding like a grumpy old man, I can remember growing up without much of a care for possible exposure to illnesses. We drank out of garden hoses, ate off each others’ plates, pet all sorts of animals without immediately lathering our hands in sanitizer, we even shared each others’ clothes and other personal effects (with the exception of if someone was discovered to have head lice). And if someone was sick, our parents would just consider being around them as “building our immune system.” How many of you remember your parents intentionally exposing you to the chicken pox at an early age so that we can get it over with?
Because of this isolationist attitude, our bodies just haven’t been conditioned to fight off diseases like they used to.
I’m not proposing we just let these things run their course, either. At this point in time, it would be like closing the barn doors after the horses have already escaped. And there are a number of people who are vulnerable to not only getting sick, but also dying from it. But there’s got to be a middle ground. Kind of like when an area goes through an extreme heat wave, there are certain adjustments that need to be made for certain people.
But for the rest of us, we can’t be so afraid of getting sick that we stop living our lives like normal. After all, there are still many things that are more likely to kill us than the next “superbug.”
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at editor@countystar.com or 763-689-1181 ext. 107.
