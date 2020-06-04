Worth a Thousand Words: Backlash over death leaves me speechless

Having worked at this job for four years now, I’ve become pretty adept at putting my thoughts into text in the form of this column. In fact, it’s somewhat become second nature, with few weeks going by where I’m at a loss of what to write about.
This last week, however, has been completely different. Obviously, there’s plenty to write about. That’s not the problem. But as I simply posted on Facebook last Wednesday, I was and still am somewhat speechless over what has gone on in the Twin Cities over the last ten days or so. But I will try to put together a somewhat coherent column on the subject.
Let’s start with the killing of George Floyd itself. I generally will give the police the benefit of the doubt that the actions they take are necessary given the situation. But in this case, I can’t. Nowhere in my admittedly incomplete knowledge of police procedure for restraining a suspect does it say “kneel on head/neck for 10 minutes even if the suspect has obviously not just stopped resisting, but becomes unconscious.”
I am right along with Black Lives Matter and all the other groups in saying that former officer Derek Chauvin should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. Quite frankly, it should be a slam-dunk case if it even goes all the way to trial. As for the other three former officers, unless there is some sort of evidence that indicated they were being ordered to not intervene, they should be charged as well.
But that’s where things get real fuzzy. I have heard several cries of nothing short of 1st Degree murder for all four will suffice. There’s also a lot of questions as to why the three haven’t been charged at all. This ain’t an episode of “Law and Order” folks. Investigations take time, even when there is overwhelming evidence. It’s also different from TV in that you can’t just wildly throw out the most severe charges and have it all wrapped up in a nice, tidy bow in the end.
St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said it perfectly when he said everyone must not only call for peace, but for patience as well. Give Attorney General Ellison time to come up with an iron-clad case against them, and trust that justice will prevail.
Now, as for the rioting and “peaceful” protesting. That’s where I’m a little more flummoxed. I can’t believe there are so many people who are so evil as to loot an innocent business and/or destroy them. And they appear so casual doing it.
You will notice in the above paragraph I used quotation marks with the word “peaceful.” Yes, there was all sort of warm fuzzies associated with many of the organized gatherings. But as soon as they started disrupting freeways and staying after the curfew, it turned into an unlawful assembly. Additionally, I don’t understand how they refused to comply with the curfew given the fact they were enabling the rioters to more easily carry out their plans.
This whole thing is a jumbled mess. And unfortunately, I don’t think things will become clearer anytime soon. All I can hope is that the trials or plea agreements take place over the winter. That will at least guarantee a lessening of a second round of protests and riots.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
