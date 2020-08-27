Worth a Thousand Words: Being a big party pooper

I have a friend who on social media announced how excited he was to watch TV this week. Despite the fact he is pretty much as big of a sports fan as myself, he wasn’t talking about the NHL or NBA playoffs, or baseball. During the recent sports drought, his focus turned squarely onto politics, and as it turns out, he is a staunch Republican. So what he was referencing was the Republican National Convention.
My response to this proclamation was that this week, I will be watching the exact same thing as I did last week during the Democratic National Convention - Twins baseball, the Stanley Cup Playoffs, professional wrestling and even reruns of shows. Basically, anything but the conventions.
Now, it’s not that I’m completely disinterested in the election or politics in general. Not only is it my job to at least keep somewhat abreast of key news stories, but as a responsible citizen and voter, it is my duty to keep informed. But in recent years and especially this year, I just find the National Conventions to be a gigantic waste of time and money.
By the time these conventions roll around, whomever will be the party-endorsed candidate has already been well established. There is no more drama involved with the delegates reading their votes. In fact, it became a mini-story when U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez seconded a nomination for Bernie Sanders last week despite the fact Joe Biden was already the presumptive nominee. However this story was quickly silenced when it was explained it was prearranged out of respect for Sanders.
So, besides the “official” nomination process, the only thing these conventions have become is a huge campaign rally with speeches proclaiming why their party is so great and the other party is so terrible. As an example of this, since it took place here in Minnesota, I did pay a little more attention to the 2008 Republican National Convention. This is the one where Sarah Palin was nominated for the Vice Presidential candidate. The morning after the convention ended, Palin made her first campaign stop, and the speech she made was word-for-word nothing more than a condensed version of her nomination acceptance speech. If the exact same thing can be said in a smaller venue in front of a few hundred people, why spend millions of dollars to say it in front of a few thousand? It’s not like the news media wouldn’t be there either way.
Especially this year, when the speeches were either prerecorded or live in front of a giant empty room, it just seems that there could have been much better things for them to do with their time and money.
It could be hoped that holding these conventions the way they did this year, it might signal a change in how these conventions are held. Unfortunately, however, based on the self-congratulating that has been going on with both parties about how great of a convention they put on despite the unique circumstances, I don’t have much hope for anyone going with scaled-down versions in the coming elections. In fact, if anything, I’m afraid they might just try to make them even bigger and more “grand,” which means every four years in August, I will have to be searching channels for anything that isn’t convention-related programming.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
