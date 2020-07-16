Worth a Thousand Words: Being leery over the prospects of sports

Last week, I used the phrase “cautiously pessimistic” regarding the City of Cambridge’s financial outlook. Well, this week, I think the phrase is again appropriate, but this time in terms of my attitude towards the starting or restarting of sports.
Everything is looking to be heading in the right direction. Major League Soccer has already restarted with a modified tournament. Major Leage Baseball, the NHL and the NBA are in the middle of preparing for the resumption of games at the end of July. The NFL is proceeding on with the status quo, only with modifications of no fans during training camp and fewer preseason games. Plus it was just announced about a new “anti-COVID” shield that might be placed in every players’ face masks.
Even locally, we have now run a couple sports-related stories of new hirings, plus the Redbirds, Bandits, and Nighthawks have all been able to play a very abbreviated schedule.
I will happily stay up late to catch the Wild play in the qualification round of the modified Stanley Cup Playoffs, which are being played in Edmonton, with at least one game more than likely beginning at 9:30 p.m. I also plan on catching as many of the other NHL games as I can, even more so than during a normal playoff.
It will be very interesting to see what the Twins can do in their abbreviated season. I may even catch some NBA games, although I will add that some of the player’s antics - and even decisions from the league itself - has already started turning me off.
Even with all of this positivity, however, I am still cautiously pessimistic. The huge spike in COVID cases in baseball-heavy states such as California and Texas has me worried that MLB may once again come to a screeching halt. The actions of colleges declaring inter-conference competition only has me concerned about the prospects of collegiate sports.
The talk of the possibilities of having a fall high school sports season seems bleak, with everyone awaiting the Minnesota Department of Education’s decision on which learning scenario next school year will entail. Either way, I have heard from some coaches who doubt there will be a fall season, and perhaps not even a winter season.
So I can’t be blamed for taking an “I’ll believe it when I see it” attitude. For example, I was going to change my cell phone’s ringtone from “Skol Vikings” to “We’re going to Win Twins,” but decided to hold off until the official first pitch is thrown.
After all, it would be a much bigger letdown to get all excited for the upcoming surge in sports, only to have all of it yanked out from underneath me. But on the other hand, if I don’t expect it to happen, it will be that much sweeter if it does.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.