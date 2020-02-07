Worth a Thousand Words: Bill Stickels III is feeling motivated

Although I am a huge sports fan, I can honestly say that I don’t get star-struck over athletes or other sports-related public figures. Despite that, I will admit that when I found out Minnesota Gopher head football coach P.J. Fleck was going to be a guest speaker at this year’s Minnesota Newspaper Association convention, I got a little giddy.
Some of my cohorts seemed to be a little more skeptical at this prospect, proposing that we make a drinking game out of every time he said “Row the Boat.” But I thought differently. I had seen videos of some of his post-game press conferences where even some of the most jaded sports reporters admitted to getting invigorated after listening to Fleck, and I was excited to go through that experience in person.
He did not disappoint. From the moment he did a slow sprint onto the stage to his final comments, Fleck provided the audience with an hour-long, adrenalizing talk that featured not a single glance at notes or even a brief pause to take a drink of water.
Sure, there was plenty of football talk and “Row the Boat” references, but that shouldn’t be surprising considering that is his job and the results the Gophers achieved this past season.
For me, it was extremely interesting hearing him explain the method to his madness in now bringing two different collegiate programs from the depths of despair to serious thoughts of contending for a national championship.
But what I’m guessing was surprising to some in attendance was his bringing “real world” applications to his coaching philosophy.
“I’m not speaking to you as a football coach,” he said at the beginning of his speech. “I’m speaking to you as a life coach that you can apply to your work, your career, your family ... because if you are better in one area of your life, you will be better in all areas of your life.”
To exemplify this, the only quote Fleck used wasn’t from a famous athlete or coach, it was from Teddy Roosevelt. Additionally, he showed us a picture of a mural on what he called his “leadership wall” in his office. On it was but one athlete – Jackie Robinson. The rest of the faces were of figures like President Obama, Oprah Winfrey and Martin Luther King Jr.
Later on, he equated building a vision to building a house, with the foundation, walls, even windows representing different stages of success. He even managed, intentionally or not, to hit all of us journalists right in the heart with utilizing “who, what, where, when, why and how” into the stages of building success.
Along the way, Fleck found plenty of time to poke fun at us media, himself, his family, his teams and even certain “fans.” But throughout it all, it appeared to me that he had successfully captivated a vast majority of the crowd.
“I am not a motivational speaker – I’m a cultural driver,” he stated.
While his explanation of that statement was completely logical, all I can say is that I, along with I’m sure quite a few others, left that banquet hall extremely motivated. Partly because of that, but most importantly because of what he said during that hour, I will say that I am an even greater fan of P.J. Fleck.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
