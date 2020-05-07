Worth a Thousand Words: Changes need to be made due to distance learning

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz made official what everyone was predicting in keeping all schools closed and in distance learning for the remainder of the school year. While I’m not going to debate whether this was the correct action to take, I will flat-out say I am concerned how this decision will negatively impact kids’ learning.
Let me be clear, I’m not blaming teachers, parents, or the students for what I’m afraid is happening. I’m sure everyone is trying their very best with this difficult situation. In all honesty, I don’t have a school-aged kid to make direct observations with. At the same time, I think common sense dictates that even the best and brightest would require some time to adjust to their entire world getting turned upside down.
In addition, these changes are so radically different I don’t think anyone really knows what kind of an impact it will have in the future. That is why I think we should err on the side of caution and take what some might consider to be drastic action right away.
While I’m no education expert, I do have an idea that I believe will mitigate any deficiencies in education caused by a good two-months worth of distance learning. What I propose is that for all grade levels, except for the Class of 2020 seniors, schools either extend this school year by at least a month or they start next school year at least a month early.
Obviously, extending this school year would still be via distance learning. But I think that by the beginning of June, everyone will be much more accustomed to this method of schooling and the extra month would be that much more productive, which would make up for the first month where everything was so new and different.
As for starting next year a month early, that time could be spent as a refresher course for what was taught this spring during distance learning before diving into the next grade level just after Labor Day. Maybe even students would have the same teachers as this year for that first month.
Governor Walz has also hinted that next school year might still begin with distance learning, with schools reopening at some time later in the year. If that is the case, then that extra month might be valuable so that teachers and students don’t feel like they have to cram in as much traditional schooling in a shorter period of time.
I know these suggestions won’t be popular with many people. Students won’t like having to “go to school” longer. Teachers won’t like working longer and harder for no additional pay. And parents won’t like having to be unpaid instructional assistants longer, plus it could put a crimp on potential summer plans that are now that much more excitedly anticipated.
But all of that should pale in comparison to the ultimate goal of giving our kids the best education possible under very trying times. Besides, what’s the worst thing that could happen - kids actually learn more than what they would have during a traditional school year?
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
