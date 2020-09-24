Worth a Thousand Words: Changing schedules might cost them their season

As can be seen on our front page this week, the Minnesota State High School League has reversed course and decided to bring both football and volleyball back to a fall schedule for 2020, rather than sticking with their original plans of conducting them in the early spring beginning somewhere around mid-March. This decision was prompted by a large outcry of mainly football people who felt the mid-March schedule was merely a smokescreen for outright canceling the sport over concerns of spreading COVID-19.
I must admit I was a bit surprised by the collective changing of minds by the MSHSL. In my jaded mindset, I thought the calling of an emergency meeting on Monday was done simply to tell the massive #letthemplay movement “see, we listened to you, thought it over again, but nope, we’re not moving football and volleyball back to the fall.”
I can’t argue with some of the logic applied by the supporters of #letthemplay. There was some big downsides to the original move of the two sports. During a typical Minnesota winter, the ground on football fields would be frozen. And even when they thawed, playing games on the natural grass fields would destroy them, making it unplayable possibly beyond this one season without a major (and expensive) groundskeeping project.
For volleyball, the nightmare of forcing players to choose between playing for their school and playing club is completely unfair. And quite frankly, based on my observing gymnastics all these years (who have in the past tried to force gymnasts into making the same decision), I don’t think the high school league would like the results of those choices.
At the same time, however, the advocates for changing those two sports back are making a huge gamble. I’m not talking about the risks involved with causing a huge outbreak of the virus among players. I still refuse to condemn anybody who is less than convinced about the spread of the virus given the medical field’s continued lack of solid data. But the gamble does involve the virus indirectly.
With this decision, the MSHSL is merely saying they are allowed to try and play. But the ultimate deciding factor is in the hands of local health officials and the number of positive cases being reported. As soon as that magic formula for determining how student classes can be conducted rises to the point of mandatory full-time distance learning, that’s it. No more sports season. And there’s a lot of people who believe that will happen sooner rather than later.
The numbers certainly point to something like that happening. The day before this emergency meeting, Minnesota recorded a record number of positive cases. Other sports who were already playing have taken steps to try and get as much in as possible in case their seasons come to a premature conclusion. Senior and parent nights were being held as early as the first home game of the season.
So there is at least a chance that football and volleyball will go through all the rigmarole of quickly putting a new schedule together and holding practices only to have their season yanked right out from under them. And I highly doubt the MSHSL will be willing to switch the schedules around a third time.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
