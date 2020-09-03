Worth a Thousand Words: City council’s dysfunction is hurting everyone

Last Tuesday, Aug. 25, I was being held hostage by the North Branch City Council. During what should have been a typical meeting, this council wound up taking just short of an hour just to approve the agenda.
For those who are unfamiliar with local government proceedings, approving the agenda is the most elementary part of the meeting. In essence, the council is saying “this is what we are going to be talking about.” Of all the meetings I’ve covered over the years, I can only recall one or two agendas that weren’t unanimously approved as presented, and I’ve never seen a motion to approve an agenda fail - until now.
North Branch has had a history of council members not getting along with each other, but with this turn of events, this council has taken dysfunction to an all-time high, and this dysfunction has the potential of being disastrous for the city.
For me, this situation is not much more than a major irritation. It is my job to cover their meetings, so this was merely a waste of my time. But for several of the other hostages that night, the consequences were much more dire.
Following countless failed motions to approve some sort of agenda - both with and without the topic that was at the root of this most recent difference of opinion - the council was on the brink of adjourning the meeting without taking action on any of the agenda topics. Included in those agenda items was accepting grant money for playground equipment, approving the next steps for a new housing development, and approving the finalists for the new city attorney.
But the most important items that almost didn’t get addressed would have put the future of a local business in limbo, and worse yet, would have jeopardized a main component in the school district’s plans to have in-person instruction for their students.
Every council member can be blamed for this fiasco. There were multiple options for how to move forward with the meeting, and all it would have taken was one single council member to admit that, as Star Trek’s Mr. Spock and Captain Kirk famously said in “The Wrath of Khan;” “the needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few, or the one.” But neither of the two sides of this divide were willing to budge on their stance.
It has repeatedly been said that differing opinions on a council is actually healthy. Most of the time this council has been operating smoothly. But as soon as something comes up that is even remotely connected to (you guessed it) North Branch Water & Light, the train has become completely derailed. Every council member has claimed they want to leave the ghosts of NBW&L behind them and move forward for the betterment of the city. So far, however, actions are speaking much louder than their words, with this latest debacle simply being the most recent example.
I don’t have any answers as to how to fix this, but for everyone’s sake, I hope this council can figure it out. If not, I fear for the future of North Branch.
As for me personally, I have decided that for the time being, I will be forgoing attending their council meetings in person in favor of watching the video at a later time. I have much better things I could be doing than repeatedly being held hostage inside council chambers. For the next month at least, there are high school sports to cover, and right now, they deserve my physical presence much more than this council. At least they know how to work cohesively together as a team.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
