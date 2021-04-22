Worth a Thousand Words: Equally at fault

One winter day when I was living in Ely, I was driving along a residential street when I came upon an extremely icy intersection at the exact same time as this high school kid. Sure enough, even though both of us hit our brakes, we both slid right into the intersection, causing a minor collision. Even though the insurance companies declared it to be more the kid’s fault than mine, any outside observer would probably say we both probably could have done something differently, and it really was equally our fault.
I know it’s quite the stretch, and I don’t mean to belittle the death of a 20-year-old, but I can’t help but think of this incident when viewing what happened in Brooklyn Center. The fatal shooting of Daunte Wright by now former police officer Kim Potter is certainly tragic and avoidable. But was it really more his or her fault?
The events leading up to Wright’s death started out innocently on everyone’s part. Under current protocols, the police were well within standard operating procedure of pulling over a car due to expired tabs, and then subsequently running his driver’s license. Once his warrant was discovered, they were also within their rights to place Wright under arrest.
For his part, Wright was also initially doing things correctly. I believe the reports that say he was calling his mom to get insurance information for the car. That action also makes me believe he didn’t know about the warrant.
It’s at the point of arrest, however, when both sides started making egregious mistakes. The arresting officer (who apparently was in training) should have escorted Wright away from the open driver’s side door, which would have minimized the chances of Wright doing what he ultimately (and let me emphasize wrongly) did, which was attempt to get back in the car and flee.
For her part, after watching the body cam numerous times, I believe that Potter mistakenly grabbed her gun instead of her taser. Her reaction after the fact wasn’t an act. Plus, in the brief heat of the moment, I find it hard to believe she made a conscious decision to shoot him while at the same time make it appear to be a mistake for the body cameras by going through proper procedure for deploying a taser. That kind of devious thinking only happens in Hollywood.
What this all boils down to is that while, yes, there are certainly major systematic problems with law enforcement from a racial standpoint, this particular incident doesn’t appear to be an example of it. Rather, it points to what could be an equally important issue regarding not only training of our officers, but in the “training” of people in what to do or not to do when interacting with law enforcement in an official capacity.
I don’t have any solid answers for how to fix this issue. And unfortunately, from the rhetoric being bandied around, neither does anyone else - at least ones that I believe are very practical or promising. But what I do know is that we need to find some answers as this sort of thing is becoming all too commonplace.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
