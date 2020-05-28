Worth a Thousand Words: Event organizers ‘stuck in the middle’

Well, that pretty much does it. With the cancellations of the Isanti Rodeo, Braham Pie Day, both County Fairs and even the State Fair, almost all major local events have been wiped from the slate due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And whatever events that haven’t been called off are hanging on by a tenuous thread.
These turn of events has left everyone with a feeling that they wish they could just fast-forward through the summer of 2020, like it was the boring part of an otherwise quality movie.
Understandably, everyone is extremely frustrated. Given the length of Minnesota winters, our summertime staples are looked forward to pretty much as soon as the New Year’s calendar is hung. Compounding this is the last two months that featured going to a grocery store as being the “highlight” of many peoples’ weeks.
I am right along with everyone else in that sentiment. I’ve already written one column about how mundane my daily schedule has become. Even without these last two months, I too look forward to being able to cover all of those events. Not only does it challenge me professionally, but it is inevitable I come across and get to talk to people I know and even a few people I don’t really know.
I am also right there with frustration over financial stresses. The Star has lost thousands of dollars in advertising revenue because of these cancellations.
But what I don’t understand is the people who choose to vent their frustrations by lashing out at the people who pulled the trigger on these cancellations. On multiple social media platforms, organizers of events are getting called “cowards,” “sheep,” along with other unsavory comments.
What these people don’t understand, or are quite frankly being too self-centered to realize, is that this is the absolute last thing these organizers wanted to do. The rodeo is the Isanti Fire District’s largest fundraiser. Pie Day is Braham’s signature event, gaining the small town national attention. Pretty much any annual event takes a countless amount of time to prepare, with some of them having planning beginning as soon as the previous year’s event concludes.
Given all of that, does anyone honestly believe that organizers of these events would cancel unless they were 100% certain it was the right thing to do?
To make matters worse, their announcement has often triggered the other side of the coin to lecture people about how they’re not taking the whole situation seriously enough. This inevitably ignites a firestorm of less-than-civil debate about the pandemic, with all of this burying the main point of the announcement - the cancellation of an anticipated event.
Sure, there are a few posts from people who get it and legitimately are relaying their support for the organizations’ plight, but they too wind up seemingly falling on deaf ears.
Meanwhile, the organizers wind up experiencing some of the lyrics to Stealers Wheel’s “Stuck in the Middle With You.”
“Trying to make some sense of it all,
But I can see that it makes no sense at all,
Is it cool to go to sleep on the floor,
Cause I don’t think that I can take anymore.
Clowns to the left of me, jokers to the right,
Here I am, stuck in the middle with you.”
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.