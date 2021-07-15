Worth a Thousand Words: Getting back to ‘Back to School’

Since I have Target’s app on my phone, each Sunday I get an email alerting me to their weekly ad. Like many retailers, they’ve started relying heavily on online promotion of their specials and less on paper inserts in publications (which is actually really bad news for us newspapers, but that’s a subject for another day).
Anyway, I always click on the link just to see if anything of major interest is on sale for that particular week. Usually it falls in line with whatever time of the year it is, so much of what is advertised isn’t too surprising. Normally, this would be especially true for this week’s ad, but for some reason, it caught me off guard.
Having worked for OfficeMax for five years prior to becoming editor, the summer routine is fully ingrained into your head. Without fail, the Sunday following the Fourth of July weekend was the start of the “Back to School” sales. And this is exactly what Target had smack dab on their front page.
Outside of probably Christmas, “Back to School” sales are the most stressful months for retailers who sell those supplies. For the next month-and-a-half, those employees get inundated with angst-ridden parents bemoaning this interruption in their enjoying summer, how much money they have to spend to help educate their kids, and getting upset when the (sometimes very) specific item they need to complete their schools’ meticulous list isn’t available.
Because of what I went through for five years, I typically have looked forward to seeing this particular advertising. I guess it’s a little bit of an evil-minded reminder of what I’m “missing out” on by not working retail anymore. But this year, besides my having forgotten about the ritual, seeing that ad was a little sweeter than usual as it was a reminder that things are getting closer to back to normal.
Last year at this time, it seemed like the “Back to School” ads were muted. With the uncertainty of if schools would be in-person or virtual, or whatever combination of the two, there seemed to be less emphasis, or maybe more uncertainty, for what supplies all the kids would need for the upcoming school year. If they were going to be in distance learning, items such as folders, notebooks, or even pencils, crayons, and glue became irrelevant.
But everything we have heard so far, schools are bound and determined to get back to five-day, in-person classes again. This is reflected in the ad that runs the gambit of the classic “Back to School” supplies, including the obligatory new backpack.
I’m not going to get into a debate about whether it is the right thing to do sending kids back to school. For that, I rely on the school leaders and public health officials. But I do think that even those angst-ridden parents couldn’t help but crack a bitter-sweet smile over seeing this ad.
After all, even if we can’t agree on the legitimacy of the virus, or the vaccine, or whatever policies and practices have been enacted because of it, I think we all desperately want things to return to normal.
