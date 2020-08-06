Worth a Thousand Words: Getting my grill on

For most of my adult life, I’ve never been a griller. While I love the taste of good meat that’s been cooked outdoors, I’ve never really acquired the knack for barbequing. That is, until last summer.
I think it has been a combination of things that has caused my lack of participation in the Minnesota summertime rite of passage. First, I’ve never fancied myself any sort of cook, and the thought of doing it without simply turning a knob to a certain temperature or setting and sticking the food in for a specified length of time was a little unnerving.
Second, the whole process of preparing the grill, pouring in the charcoal, letting the coals get just right, and then cooking seemed a little too cumbersome, especially for a bachelor who would be cooking for one. That perspective also applied when thinking that the amount of charcoal used for one person isn’t any less than for two or three.
But probably the biggest reason is my dad was (is) such a good griller himself, I simply relied on his expertise to satisfy my hunger for grilled food whenever that was on the menu on a Sunday. Unfortunately, however, while his mastery of grilling still exists, mobility issues makes it very difficult for him to accomplish it. That’s where I was tasked with stepping in.
At first, I was simply step-by-stepping it, with dad sitting next to the grill to keep a close eye on it and to mitigate my mistakes. But gradually, I was able to spread my wings and go through the whole process without his eagle eyes; even judging if the meat was done or needed a little extra time. We also pretty much kept it with easy meat to cook - burgers and maybe some smaller steaks.
This summer, once I figured out I hadn’t lost my touch, I have graduated into more difficult meats. We’ve done pork chops, larger quantities of burgers, and steaks of varied thickness. This past weekend, I even was successful in getting a couple thick t-bones just right.
While my dad wouldn’t object if he was able to take back the tongs, he also has admitted he doesn’t mind having someone else do it, especially when we have friends or family over so he can enjoy their company instead of being banished to the backyard.
Despite my new-found talents, I’m not sure if I will be bringing it to my own home though. It is more laborious to do, especially after a long day of work. Plus it does still seem to be more wasteful doing so for just one person.
Now, I know what some of you are saying. There are small gas grills that would eliminate much of that muss and fuss. But the other thing I picked up from my dad is the traditionalist attitude that gas grilled meat just isn’t quite the same as meat cooked over hot coals.
So for the time being, I will just be content with grilling when the weather permits during those Sunday dinners at my parents’ place. After all, it’s also much more satisfying when others can appreciate the fruits of my efforts.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
