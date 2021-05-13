Worth a Thousand Words: Gimme five

This Sunday, May 16, will be my five-year anniversary as editor of the Star. And man, how fast those five years seem to have flown by.
Five years seems to be some sort of magical number for me in terms of work. My last two jobs - working at OfficeMax and Ritz Camera - each lasted almost exactly five years before I wound up moving on to something else. The main difference was that for one of them (Ritz), it wasn’t by choice, while the other one (OfficeMax), I happily turned in my resignation.
With Ritz, I had publicly stated to one of my bosses that I wanted to be a “lifer” with the company. I had quickly risen to store manager and was working in the area of photography. Plus, I was still able to maintain my freelance picture taking and towards the end was a key component in at least the Minnesota stores attempting to break into event photography, which mostly consisted of taking photos at hockey tournaments.
Sure, there were some downsides. It was still retail, with all the pressures that go along with a national corporation. And as long as I insisted on living here in Cambridge, I would always have some sort of extended commute. But all of that was certainly outweighed by doing something I enjoyed doing.
Then the recession hit and even worse, the camera sales business started drying up after years of being one of the hottest commodities out there. Ritz Camera went into bankruptcy and wound up closing all but three or four of their Minnesota stores. I, like many others, were the odd people out and after a crazy liquidation period (which could be an article unto itself), I was out of work.
Working for OfficeMax was quite the opposite. After an extended unemployment period, taking that job was a bit more of a “beggers can’t be choosers” scenario. They offered me a full-time position that was semi-management, so the pay was okay, especially if I was able to score some SPIFFs (sales incentives). I did like a majority of my coworkers and my boss still somewhat let me set my own schedule in order to continue with some photography. But selling computers and office supplies isn’t as fun as selling cameras, so the same national corporation pressures weighed much heavier on me.
Then came this job. With it came new challenges, a little bit of risk, and a new set of pressures. But at the same time, I love what I’m doing, enjoy my coworkers, and have minimal commute time to boot. It didn’t take me long to openly declare this as my new “lifer” position.
Now, I don’t anyone to feel nervous. I have absolutely no desire to continue that five-year trend. Plus, in the interest of full disclosure, I worked for One Hour Roseville Photo (a photo finishing store) for around seven years before they had to let me go in a cost-cutting effort (they wound up closing a half-year later).
And while this past year-plus has had its own level of uncertainty for the future of the newspaper industry, I am happy to say that with a lot of hard work and a few sacrifices, the future is again looking much brighter. So, happy anniversary to me, and here’s to at least another five years!
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
