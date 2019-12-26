Worth a Thousand Words: How soon do you ‘let it go?’

I wanted to take this time to wish everyone a Merry Christmas – but I’m afraid I’m a little too late.
With Christmas being on a Wednesday this year, it creates a bit of an unusual situation for us here at the Star. Normally, Wednesdays are when we put the paper together, with it printed first thing Thursday mornings. There is relatively little time between the two events. But for this week, we are putting it together on Monday/Tuesday, but it still won’t be printed until Thursday.
Now, for most topics, even this wouldn’t be a big deal. But Christmas is just a different holiday. It is the only event in the entire year that takes up so much time and consciousness leading up to the actual holiday, but once it’s over, it’s almost like a snap of the fingers and it’s on to the next thing, which is usually New Year’s one week later.
I know this isn’t the case for everyone. There are many people who will keep their trees and decorations up for a while afterwards (with some hanging on way too long). For my family, it seemed to be the tradition that the decorations came down the weekend after New Year’s Day, whenever that would be.
But it just feels like the general consensus is that once it’s over, it’s over. At the stroke of midnight, Twin Cities radio station KOOL108, who spends over a month playing nothing but Christmas songs, goes back to their regular programming. Other forms of media who still hold onto saying “Merry Christmas” instead of “Happy Holidays” will at the same time switch messages to “Happy New Year.”
* On a complete side note, growing up I always thought “Happy Holidays” was just used to shorten up from having to say “Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.”
I know I follow that same pattern. While my office and car radios have been playing nothing but Christmas music since just before Thanksgiving, they will revert back to good, old rock-n-roll on Dec. 26. I even cringe when I see that Trans Siberian Orchestra’s tour isn’t making a stop in the Twin Cities until after Christmas.
I also know that this region does hold on for a little bit longer than others. Some of this is because the weather simply doesn’t let us – either physically or probably a little emotionally – from immediately letting go. Decorations are frozen to the ground, or its simply too cold to go out and remove them. And the snow-covered ground seems to maintain the aura of Christmas for a while.
I think part of this attitude derives from the rest of the country. I remember my mom saying that growing up in Missouri, the Christmas tree went up a couple days beforehand and was taken down a day or two after. It had to – it would simply dry out too much otherwise.
And I know marketing has something to do with it too. While stores are quick to put up their Christmas decorations shortly after Halloween, they are equally quick to remove them in favor of the next retail-friendly holiday, Valentine’s Day.
Either way, with this edition of the Star coming out on Dec. 26, I don’t want to be the last person to tell you “Merry Christmas.” So I guess I will be one of the first to tell you “Happy New Year!”
Bill Stickels III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
