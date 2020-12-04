Worth a Thousand Words: I love a parade, but not this one

Growing up, like many kids across the country, I enjoyed watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade each Thanksgiving morning. The balloons were really cool, along with the floats. And back in those days, it actually was the kickoff to the Christmas season, so Santa’s appearance in the finale was literally the first time we saw him.
It was also considered an honor to be invited to participate in it. As a “bragging brother” side note, my sister was invited to be in it one year after earning All-American honors at cheerleading camp, but she turned it down in part after seeing how much it would cost. It would have also cut into early season gymnastics practice.
In adulthood, however, that enthusiasm waned. I can’t say if the parade itself changed or I just saw it in a different way. Whatever the reason, it just seemed to switch from a fun, kid-friendly event to a put-together production act. The stream of Broadway actors performing snippets of whatever show they were promoting, plus the lip-syncing Hollywood celebrities and music artists adorning some of the floats, which stopped right there in front of Macy’s made it seem too fake and a bit over-commercialized.
As the production numbers increased, along with the duration of it being broadcast on TV, it just seemed to become all muddled together so it was hard to tell when the actual parade started. Despite that, I would usually tune in and at least casually watch it until the first football game kicked off.
This year, however, it went too far. Through no fault of anyone’s, COVID prevented this (and every) parade from taking place like normal. But rather than doing something like rebroadcasting last year’s parade, it was determined to copy what actually did work back on the Fourth of July with New York’s fireworks display and splice together a “parade” over several days of recording the bands, floats, balloons, and yes, even the lip-syncing celebrities.
They packaged all of this together, complete with hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker acting all excited to be there, coupled with voice-over announcements of “live, from Harold Square.”
There were two major problems with this. First, Mother Nature didn’t cooperate, bringing rain to New York Thanksgiving morning. This made noticing which parts were live and which were recorded very easy, to the point that finally Al Roker briefly mentioned the intermixing.
Second, no matter how closely the cameras zoomed into the participants, it was painfully obvious there was no spectators. That, coupled with the knowledge the parade route was one block long, made all of the smiling and waving seem extra fake.
I don’t totally blame the participants. I’m sure the whole thing was very anticlimactic for them. And I certainly don’t blame the organizers either. I applaud anyone who attempts to bring some sense of normalcy to our world. I give them an “A” for effort, but an “F” for execution.
Ultimately, while some COVID-caused changes are welcomed to the point of discovering new, better ways of doing things, in this instance, I hope it forces Macy’s to realize that the old way of putting on a parade is still the best way.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
