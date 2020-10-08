Worth a Thousand Words: I told you so?

This has been a very confusing, divisional time for people, especially when it comes to COVID. The uncertainty and lack of solid data of it has caused emotions to run high. And this past week has only added a ton of fuel to the fire.
The news that President Trump had tested positive for COVID-19 was obviously the talk of the country. My email inbox was quickly filled with emails from various politicians and other political organizations. While many of them included words saying support for a “full and speedy recovery” by the President, I couldn’t help but feel that those messages - especially ones from Democrats - were filled with a little bit of vindication. Read between the lines, and there was plenty of “see, it’s vital to wear masks and take other precautions in order to prevent contracting COVID.” They point to the wide-angle photo of the President’s press conference announcing his Supreme Court nominee as evidence, highlighting all the mask-less people who have also tested positive.
On the flip side, however, there are also a good number of people who had very direct contact with the President, including several who flew on Air Force One, who continue to test negative.
At the same time as this was going on, the people who believe this pandemic is at the very least overblown were also obtaining “evidence” to support their theories. In the NFL, 20 Tennessee Titan players and staff tested positive within a week. However, the Minnesota Vikings, who played the Titans just a couple days before the positive tests, have yet to have a positive test even a week later.
“See, you can have a bunch of people close together, to the point of repeated direct contact with each other, and COVID didn’t get spread,” people said.
But that doesn’t mean if the same thing happens in the future, the results will be the same. Next time, both teams might have an outbreak.
The bottom line is this virus is just that - a virus. Just like every other virus, it is completely unpredictable. They always have been that way, and they always will be. Ignoring the argument about if or how much more dangerous COVID-19 is compared to other viruses, if you substitute “COVID” with “the flu” in the above two situations, nobody would have batted an eye over it. Pretty much everyone would accept that some people will get the flu even if they’ve had their flu shot and taken all sorts of preventative measures. And there will be some who take no precautions, yet they never seem to get sick.
Even more importantly, nobody would go off half-cock over it either. You never saw people screaming obscenities at someone at a pharmacy getting a flu shot. And you never saw someone publicly berated or dragged away from a place simply for not wearing protection even if they were showing signs of being sick.
I readily admit I hate wearing a mask, and if the opportunity to take it off presents itself, I take full advantage of it. But I also understand it is mandatory for me to wear one in order to do a good portion of my job, so I just grit my teeth and bear with it. It doesn’t mean I agree they are vital, and it doesn’t mean I’m a “sheeple.”
It just means that I have found other things to get all hot-and-bothered over, like the Vikings’ bad start to the season, or the Twins’ postseason woes, or all the player moves being made by the Wild.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.