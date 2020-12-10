Worth a Thousand Words: If you don’t have anything nice to say...

During this latest round of shutdowns of bars and restaurants, I, like many people are doing what we can to help support local establishments. As part of that, I have even posted commentary about my purchases on social media, which is something I normally won’t do. But I figure word of mouth can be that much more helpful to these businesses that are going through an extremely rough stretch (again).
As I scour through some of the other similar social media posts, however, I have come across a rather disturbing trend of negative posts. These posts have come in three different forms; ones that outright complain about a business, ones that push for patronage of certain businesses over others, and the most disturbing ones that jump onto positive posts about a business to offer their opposing opinion.
While under normal circumstances I cringe at reading these sort of posts, in today’s trying times, these posts are downright infuriating. These businesses are trying to do their very best under strange circumstances that are constantly changing with little to no advance notice. There’s bound to be some hiccups in service or quality.
Last week, I ordered from one of the local restaurants only to have to wait not quite twice as long as they projected to get my food. When they came to my car, they apologized for the delay, stating they got unexpectedly busy. My reaction was there was no need for apologies. In fact, them being busy is exactly what I like to hear.
Don’t get me wrong. There are cases where bad service or bad food is simply based on incompetence. And a customer certainly has the right to get upset. But in those instances, I have always felt the best thing to do is complain directly to the business, and if still not satisfied, a person has the right to not patronize that business. Those remedies are the same today. The government-imposed limitations to their business doesn’t absolve them from trying to give good service.
The thing with those public critiques is that it seems the purpose of them is to run those establishments out of business. That is not what we should be doing now. My hope - as I believe everyone’s should be - is that we come out of this pandemic with 100% of the businesses staying open. It doesn’t matter if they are a local, owner-run business or a nationally known corporate name. They all do their part to make our communities better. At the very least, they employ local residents. At the worst, their closing might cause a negative chain reaction that impacts everyone.
So, how about if everyone does me (or rather the businesses) a favor? Go ahead and get upset about bad food or service. Don’t order from them again. Order from someone else and rave about how great that business is. But when it comes to publicly lambasting a business, just keep your mouth shut. There will be plenty of time after the pandemic is over for you to try and customize the area’s businesses to your standards.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
