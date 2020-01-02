Worth a Thousand Words: It really is the thought that counts

On Christmas morning, my family was winding down on the opening of Christmas gifts, with each of us having one package left. Since all of us are adults, we have for some time now taken to unwrapping presents one at a time, starting with the youngest (my sister). Her final gift was from her husband, and it was contained in a large gift bag.
As she opened the bag, it revealed what wound up being nine loosely wrapped packages. Those nine packages each had the exact same thing in them – a six-pack of socks, which simple math leads to a total of 54 pairs.
Now, I’m sure many of you are thinking this must be a gag gift. That assumption does have its merits. A quick Google search for “worst Christmas gifts” yields article after article where socks are at the top of the list. Obviously, however, those surveys never contacted my sister.
As she opened the first package, a huge grin came across her face. And even though it only took that first package for her to figure out what was in the other eight, her grin got bigger and bigger with the revealing of each subsequent six-pack. She excitedly fingered each pack, feeling how soft they were and immediately decided which pairs would go with a certain shirt or whatever (these weren’t just plain white socks).
You see, my sister absolutely loves the feel of new socks. To be honest, I don’t totally blame her. Socks are the opposite of many of our favorite garments where they are most comfortable the first time you wear them, but then wear and tear tends to make them less comfortable. In fact, they can get to the point of being detrimental if worn too long. Last fall, I absentmindedly put on a pair of worn socks before participating in a 5K walk, followed by pacing back and forth covering a soccer game. The result was a somewhat painful blister on my foot.
But my sister takes it to a whole other extreme. She has repeatedly stated that if she ever won the lottery, one thing she would do is buy a new pair of socks for each day, wear them once, then throw them away. She has lightened her stance on this somewhat, admitting that the “new sock feel” can last through two or three wearings, but not any longer than that.
So, based on those calculations, that gift will last her roughly five-and-a-half months before she will feel the need to acquire replacements, which actually makes it a very practical gift. I’m sure there are countless other gifts that were given that would be lucky to last that long.
It should then come as no surprise that even though she also received a number of other quality gifts (many of which were on her wish list), she considered this to be her favorite. If only everyone was that easy to shop for...
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
