Worth a Thousand Words: Looking for the best of the best

One of the popular posts on many of those community social media pages is someone asking for recommendations for a certain something, followed by many responses with their personal preferences of who is the best for whatever it is the original post was looking for. The requests run the gambit from looking for a chiropractor to a dog groomer to a fish fry. The originators of these posts can range from someone who just moved into the area to someone whose lived their entire lives here, including myself.
The main problem with these posts, though, is that they quickly get buried under other posts, resulting in someone else, or even the original post’s author, repeating their request because they can’t find the responses anymore. These posts are also sporadic, so if someone else has the same question, they may not know to look at that page.
In the spirit of these posts, and as a way to help support local businesses during this difficult time, we here at the Isanti-Chisago County Star have created the 2020 “Readers’ Choice Best of the Star” contest. And just like those social media posts, we would like as many recommendations as possible.
Beginning last Friday and running through Aug. 3, anyone can go to countystar.com/bestof and fill out nominations in as many as you would like of over 90 different categories. We know narrowing down a whole list of your personal favorites to just one is extremely difficult. We also know many of our readers do business in both Isanti and Chisago Counties, and more than likely have different preferences for the different areas. Because of this potential conundrum, people are allowed to make new nominations each day. In fact, we encourage making multiple nominations since if a certain category only receives one nomination, that category won’t appear on the final ballot.
While many of the categories are informative like the ones listed above, we also have a few fun categories such as “Best local singer/vocalist,” or “Best local sports team.” We even have a category for “Best local reporter” (wink, wink, nudge, nudge). As an added bonus, each person who makes at least 25 nominations will be entered into a random drawing for $100 cash.
Once the nomination period is complete, we will go into the actual voting portion of the contest, which will run from Aug. 19 through Sept. 10. Again, anyone can vote, and you can even vote in each category once a day for the duration of the contest.
When voting closes, we will tabulate the results and print out a special section in the Oct. 22 edition of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. This will enable our readers to have a plethora of recommendations all in one place they can keep and use for as long as they want.
But this won’t be nearly as useful (or fun) without everyone’s help. So please, go to countystar.com/bestof and make your nominations now. And then vote early and often beginning Aug. 19.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
