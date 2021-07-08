Worth a Thousand Words: Medical trade bait

Last week I had a bit of a medical issue. Long story short, I have a kidney stone that just won’t pass on its own, forcing it to be removed via a procedure. The diagnosis wasn’t all that complicated, but the process I went through wound up being much more complex.
You see, the Cambridge Medical Center doesn’t have a urologist on staff, meaning I would have to be transferred to another medical facility. Normally, this is very commonplace, but nowadays it’s far more tricky. After a bit of time in an ER room, the doctor came in and said he thought he found a bed for me at Unity, but it wasn’t confirmed yet.
Immediately, my sports-obsessed mind thought this sounded like some sort of medical version of a Major League Baseball trade. I could just see them in their offices going “if you take this kidney stone, we’ll take your gall bladder and a patient to be named later.”
A while later, my doctor came back in with the good news that the trade - err I mean transfer was completed, pending the receipt of the paperwork. But all that did was bring on the next round of wheeling and dealing. After receiving the paperwork, how to get me from Cambridge to Fridley had to be figured out. This must have been just as serious of negotiations as one of the nurses came in and triumphantly proclaimed that he managed to turn what looked to be a multiple-hour wait for an available ambulance into about 20 minutes.
After getting settled in at Unity, I came to discover I might now be part of a “three team trade.” It turned out that while there was a bed available for me at Unity, the urologist’s schedule was so booked solid, they didn’t know if they could fit me in. Among the several options they were considering was trading me to Mercy in Coon Rapids.
Luckily, a big enough opening did appear in their schedule I didn’t wind up being on the move again (another long story short, they couldn’t get at the stone and had to put in a temporary stent and will try again in a week or so).
I know it sounds like I’m making light of the situation, but in all seriousness, there continues to be a major issue within the medical field. Coming out of over a year of unimaginable stress associated with COVID, hospital staff continue to be run ragged. As one staff member confided in me, not only are they dealing with the typical medical cases such as mine, but also all the elective procedures that were backlogged from the past year-plus. Finally, there was the combination of the two - people who should have come in for something much earlier, but they weren’t comfortable with going to the hospital until now.
But I didn’t need that person’s words to convince me. I’ve heard stories similar to mine of patients bouncing around from hospital to hospital. And then there’s what I observed in the pre-op area. As I was getting prepped, I could hear out in the common area staff, with desperation in their voices, trying to figure out how to squeeze in a bite to eat for lunch. One appeared to be offering to eat between seeing patients, while another was allowed to step away to grab something, but with instructions to “get right back here” after.
Afterward, I can’t help but wonder if time wasn’t a major component in the results of my procedure, as the time it took to unsuccessfully remove the stone was almost exactly the same length of time I was told it would take to successfully remove it. In other words, if the entire surgical team wasn’t completely booked for the day, would they have tried a little longer before going with the “stop-gap” stent?
I mean no disrespect by this last statement. In fact, I’ve been pleased with not only my surgeon, but also a vast majority of the medical professionals I have encountered during this ordeal. They have been nothing but pleasant to work with, offering up smiles behind their masks, kind words, and plenty of patience.
That’s the thing, though. They’re only human too. I’m sure they have their days where someone comes in complaining about something apparently trivial and they just want to look them in the eyes and literally say “take two of these and call me in the morning,” hoping that phone call never comes. And I’m sure that sometimes that is the conversation (final long story short, that is basically what initially happened in my case).
And while medical personnel were showered with appreciation during much of the pandemic, for the most part that appreciation appears to have waned, even though the difficulty of their jobs has not. So, if you find yourself in need of medical attention, whether it be chronic or elective, the least you can do is treat them with the same level of kindness and compassion they are showing you.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
