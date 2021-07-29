Worth a Thousand Words: Mental health is no mind game

Last January I went in for a routine eye exam. Naturally, all the typical things were checked, including my blood pressure. As she read the numbers, the assistant commented that my pressure was a little high. While not being alarming, it was noteworthy because I have typically had lower blood pressure, so a higher reading during a typical exam is unusual.
Thinking about it, this shouldn’t have been a surprise. Given the amount of stress everyone has been under for what at that point was almost a full year, it’s amazing the collective average blood pressure hasn’t increased dramatically.
While a majority of attention has been paid to the physical toll of the pandemic, many experts agree the emotional/mental toll has been even greater. That makes perfect sense to me. While people have been able to take steps to avoid contracting COVID, there’s no escaping the emotional aspect of the pandemic. Nobody is immune to it, from you and me to professional athletes.
Which brings me to the main purpose of this column, the surprising turn of events Tuesday morning with U.S. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles withdrawing from the team competition after one rotation, with the reason being due to her mental health.
While watching it live, I texted my sister, saying I actually hoped it would be revealed as a physical injury of some sort, because many people can grasp an elite athlete getting physically injured, but many can’t comprehend or accept a mental injury. Now, I’m not saying if it is mental that it is pandemic related. I’m also not saying it had nothing to do with the pandemic either, even if it was the mere fact her family and friends weren’t in Tokyo that might have put her over the edge.
Even without the pandemic, though, elite athletes are just as prone to mental breakdowns as anyone else. Tom Brady forgot it was fourth down during one game this past season. LeBron James passed up attempting a game-winning shot during at least one game I can recall. LPGA golfer Lexi Thompson blew a five-shot lead in the final nine holes of a major. So why should what Biles went through be looked at any differently? From a mental standpoint, it shouldn’t. But from a physical standpoint, it is far different.
Those other examples simply contributed to losing a game. And while it can be said Biles pulling out contributed to the U.S. settling for silver instead of gold, there is much more at stake than that. I’ve been around the sport of gymnastics for a long time now. If a gymnast isn’t 100% mentally in the moment, the results can be disastrous. It’s the most overused cliche in gymnastics, but remember, they are doing impossible tricks on something that is only four inches wide and four feet off the ground. So a mental breakdown in the middle of a beam routine, for example, can easily result in major (dare I say life-threatening) injury. Given that context, I don’t blame her or the coaches at all for pulling her out of the competition.
Circling back around to my elevated blood pressure, I’m sure every single person in an honest moment can think of signs of how their own mental health has been compromised lately, and how that has negatively impacted their life to some extent. And I hope that’s exactly what they do before condemning Biles or considering her “weak,” “a quitter,” or saying she “choked.”
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
