Worth a Thousand Words: Mixed emotions heading into new sports season

As I write this on Monday afternoon, it is the first day of practice for the new fall sports season. As much as I like the summer months and appreciate a little lighter work schedule, this day usually for me is ripe with excitement over thoughts of getting back to one of my first loves - taking photos of sports. But this season is admittedly a little different.
It’s been a couple weeks since the Minnesota State High School League announced that while the fall high school season will occur, it will be drastically different with shorter seasons, fewer games, other special rules (i.e. no more than three teams competing in the same cross country meet), and most impactful, postponing football and volleyball until the spring.
During that time, I’ve been able to mull over what I think about this turn of events, but I haven’t been able to put my finger on how I feel. I will agree with a majority of what I’ve heard in that at least sports will be played. And since the newspaper offers a “vital service,” we will be allowed to cover them, but with a few extra restrictions such as no team or group photos, wearing masks even outside, and trying to limit our close contact with players.
Leading up to those competitions, I do have twinges of pessimism. Any sort of postseasons for the fall sports is still completely up in the air, with a distinct possibility that it will pretty much be a regular season and that’s it. It’s that possibility that has me reticent.
Former New York Jets head coach Herm Edwards once famously emphatically stated “You play to win the game.” Well, in my old-school thinking, it also correlates that you play to try and win the championship. Just look at the current state of the NHL and NBA. Their players, coaches and officials are putting themselves through extreme isolation just so they can crown a champion of the 2019-2020 season.
Sure, high school athletics is different in there is so much more to be gained from participating than a couple trophies. At least these athletes can show their skills for possible future collegiate competition. They also get to play the sport they love with friends and teammates; many of whom they have been playing alongside for most of their lives. They also will get to have things like senior day. Not to rub salt in some wounds, but that’s a heck of a lot more than what the 2020 spring sports athletes got.
But will that be enough? After everything is said and done, will people be satisfied with less than 12 games against only the closest neighboring schools and nothing to show for even going undefeated in those games? Or will they start complaining that these student-athletes are being deprived of the chance of competing at the U of M, US Bank Stadium, or St. Olaf?
I’m sure once I’m there and start covering these games, those sort of questions and issues will at least temporarily melt away. Hopefully that will be the same for the athletes and the limited spectators as well. Because if it doesn’t, then all of this will just be another reminder of things not being the same as they used to, and not in a good way either. And that’s the last thing any of us need.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
