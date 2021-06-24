Worth a Thousand Words: Seasons of discontent

Last Saturday was the final high school sports event for the 2020-2021 school year, with the running of the state track and field meet. This time of year is always a little bitter-sweet for me. As I’ve said before, I am glad to be getting a little time to catch my breath after running all around trying to cover as many games/meets/matches as possible, but it usually doesn’t take me long to start looking ahead to the start of the fall sports season.
This year, however, I will say the ending is a little more “sweet” than “bitter.” This past nine-plus months have been absolutely insane, resulting in multiple frustrations. There were non-stop scheduling changes that could pop up as late as a couple hours before the event was supposed to take place, with not all of those changes being because of weather. When the event did take place, there were all these new COVID-related restrictions, which also could change with little to no advanced notice.
Needless to say, for someone who meticulously plots out the entire season trying to cover each team as close to the same number of times as possible, these unending changes created quite a few sleepless nights. And in the end, my coverage of certain teams certainly wasn’t up to my lofty expectations. But to everyone’s credit, I never heard a complaint about my coverage. The only thing I heard was “thanks for all you do.”
I also must give huge kudos to the coaches and activities directors. I know that as tough as my job was, their jobs were 100 times tougher. Despite that, they were all just as accommodating to my needs and requests as ever. Naturally, Mark Solberg at Cambridge-Isanti and Andrea Schmidt at North Branch are at the forefront of my appreciation. But even on the rare occasion I needed to attend an away event, those host ADs were also more than willing to work with me.
The Minnesota State High School League has received quite a bit of backlash for how they handled everything this year. I will admit I wasn’t always a fan of the decisions that were being made, especially when it appeared it would impact my ability to cover things like state. In the end, however, it all worked out okay, but certainly not perfectly.
In looking back, there were some positives that came out of all this. Sports were forced to look outside the box in how they did things, with some of those changes hopefully becoming permanent. In particular, schools have made viewing sporting events much more accessible in the form of live-streaming.
Additionally, I think everyone can gain an appreciation for what we had before it was taken away. As I mentioned to one MSHSL director, many of the state venues we were bemoaning about having to “downgrade” to this season would be considered “high end” facilities in other states.
I guess it’s all how you look at things. Sure, we can grumble and groan all we want ahead of time, but once it was time for action, you just have to make the best of things and look at these obstacles as challenges to improve. Come to think of it, isn’t that essentially what sports is, just to an extreme?
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.