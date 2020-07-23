Worth a Thousand Words: The heat is on, but what about the air?

I was talking the other day to the contractor who is remodeling my apartment when he said “I don’t know how you put up with it.”
The “it” he was referencing was the temperature inside my apartment. You see, I don’t have air conditioning, and the poor guy was sweating through the most grungy, labor intensive portion of the job during our 90 degree heat wave. Even with multiple fans going, it was still quite the ordeal for him to work in, so much so he even jokingly (I think) said he was going to buy a window unit just so he could use it until the project was completed, and then simply leave it there.
All I could do in response to his comments was shrug my shoulders, because it actually doesn’t make much sense, at least on the surface. I am the first one to emphatically respond to the question of “which do you prefer, hot summers or cold winters” with “cold winters, hands down.” The rational being “you can add more clothes if you’re cold, but you can’t take off more clothes if you’re hot.”
Digging a little deeper, though, reveals there is what could be called a logical reason for my lack of a cooling unit. First off, I’ve never lived in a place that’s had it. Growing up in a two-story farm-style house, it wasn’t very practical to have air conditioning. In order to properly cool just the most essential rooms of the house would have meant buying at least four window units. Either that or spend a huge chunk of change on central AC for what may or may not have been a small number of days each year.
Additionally, I grew up believing that AC was an extremely expensive method of cooling a room. I still remember a billboard I frequently saw. On it was a picture of an air conditioner with the word “gulp” underneath. There was also a picture of a fan with the word “sip.” I can’t remember why this message was being sent, or by who. It might have had something to do with the energy crisis of the late 70s. I realize AC units are way more energy efficient nowadays, but that message has always just kept with me.
Another explanation was air conditioning used to trigger my allergies. Whenever we visited my grandpa in Iowa, I would start getting all stuffed up and miserable. And the only variable to pin this on seemed to be his AC. Since then, I’ve either outgrown that reaction or it never was really the true cause of my affliction. But again, that childhood thought has been ingrained in my mind.
My final argument against AC is the window units are one big pain in the kiester to install each spring and then take back down each fall, especially considering the screens in my apartment’s windows aren’t easily removable.
But I will admit having one would make living - and more importantly sleeping - through the summer that much easier. This is especially true considering with my advancing age (and admitted waistline), I simply can’t tolerate the heat even more so than before.
So, assuming the contractor doesn’t follow through with his “threat,” I might just have to break down and purchase one. I could probably get a decent deal now that stores are already putting their summer stock on sale in favor of fall inventory. If that does happen, though, I will be in the unusual position of hoping for hot weather in order to justify the purchase.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
