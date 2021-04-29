Worth a Thousand Words: The urge to splurge

Like many people, I am admittedly prone to making impulse purchases from time-to-time. Add to that how I am eternally single, and it makes this particular inclination that much more dangerous. The only voice I hear trying to reel me in is the angel on my shoulder, who is too easily drowned out by the devil on my other shoulder.
Also like many people, I think the source of many impulse purchases (outside of relatively minor ones like some sort of food or clothes) can be traced back to simple envy. We see someone with something nice and shiny and new and we think “oh, I’ve got to have that too.”
For the most part, I’ve been able to bend but not break to the self-imposed peer pressure. My personal computer is way outdated, but even though I’ve browsed new computers and actually helped my parents buy a new laptop, I talk myself out of that purchase by reminding myself I actually use my cell phone or work computer so much, I hardly touch my personal laptop.
Obviously, my biggest threat to impulse purchases is photography equipment. There’s been so many times when I think “if I only had a better lens or camera...” Luckily, I’ve been able to prevent those purchases by reminding myself my skills can overcome any sort of equipment deficiencies I perceive to have.
Then came last fall. My sister got herself a nice, new car (an SUV). And even though my Impala was still the second-newest vehicle in my family (not including my brother-in-law’s, which is given to him by his work), I started to feel the itch. Add to that an aggressive email campaign from a local car dealership, and I couldn’t help but think “what if.”
Thanks to the federal government’s stimulus checks and a few other factors, I recently found myself in a much more comfortable financial place. While in no way completely debt-free, I am at a point where I don’t feel the elimination of my car loan would make a major difference. So the idea of somehow upgrading my vehicle but keeping my monthly payments close to the same, but just for a longer period of time, was very intriguing.
At the prompting of a salesman I had been casually communicating with, I brought my Impala in to see how much I could get in trade-in. Lo and behold, it was much more than I (or even the salesman) anticipated. Conveniently, that dealership also happened to very recently get the very vehicle I had my eye on (a Chevy Equinox) that fit right in my price range. (As a side note, car sales have been similar to house sales - nothing stays on the market very long).
After a test drive, the salesman said the worst words any impulse buyer should hear, “so what do you think?” To my credit, I did pause for what I felt was a long time - maybe a minute, before the words “let’s do it” came out of my mouth.
Here’s the kicker, though. After all the paperwork was signed, I am winding up with a newer car that has fewer miles and more bells and whistles, but am actually paying less in monthly payments AND insurance! In other words, my impulse purchase is also a very sound purchase.
But don’t let the devil on my shoulder hear that. The last thing I need is for him to have more ammunition at his disposal. After all, there is that nice, shiny $6,000 camera lens I’ve had my eye on for quite a while now.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
