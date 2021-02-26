Over the last several years, the one local professional sport I have had trouble generating much interest in is the Minnesota Timberwolves of the NBA. It’s not because they as of late have been perennial cellar-dwellers. Anyone who knows me will attest that I have continued to show support to the Twins, Wild, and Vikings even during their darkest seasons.
It’s also not because the players are unlikeable or unexciting. Karl-Anthony Towns is fun to watch and seems like a very stand-up kind of guy. Even though his name is constantly being brought up in trade rumors as being someone a playoff contending team should aim for to put them over the hump, KAT has steadfastly stood by wanting to continue with the Woofies.
KAT is an exception to the rule, however, and that’s just one example of what rubs me the wrong way with the NBA. Whether intentionally or simply because they are giving what they think the people want, the NBA has been transformed away from a team sport to one that highly focuses on individual stars.
Take a look at the headlines. They always seem to begin with highlighting such-and-such a player scored so many points, and the fact of if his team won or lost the game is secondary. “(Insert player’s name here) drops 48 points in (insert team name here) loss.”
Another example was with the Timberwolves just this last weekend. Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards threw down this monstrous dunk against the Raptors last Friday that everyone is already calling the dunk of the year. They are even comparing it to some of the greatest dunks ever. Granted, it is an incredible dunk, but here’s the thing, the Timberwolves lost the game!
Monday morning I was watching ESPN’s “Get Up,” thinking they might have some sort of commentary about Wolves head coach Ryan Saunders not only getting fired, but the team already having his replacement from outside the organization figured out. Nope. Not a word. But they did spend a good five minutes on that dunk.
The bigger example of this attitude is the recent announcement that the NBA will be holding an All-Star game this season, despite the fact it is going to be held in front of little to no live spectators. Not only that, but they are also holding the three-point and dunk contests. According to Commissioner Adam Silver, “It’s the right thing to do.” But right for who?
As the name implies, the NBA All-Star game (along with every other sports’ all-star games) is merely an exhibition of the league’s top stars. It’s a PR piece. It’s a multi-hour highlight video. The game has zero bearing on the actual season, yet the MVP of the game is revered and debated for days, weeks, months, even years to come.
The NBA has tried to put a spin on it by pledging over $2.5 million to historically black colleges and universities in conjunction with the game. But considering we are still in the middle of the pandemic, is this game that even Silver called a “made-for-TV” event worth the risk? All it would take would be one or two positive COVID tests right after the game and the entire league could be forced to shut down for a length of time.
Something like that would certainly cast a bright spotlight on the NBA and its’ star players, but it would also be much more negative than the league would ever want.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
