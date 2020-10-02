Worth a Thousand Words: There’s no place like home

Right around Memorial Day weekend, my landlord approached me asking if I knew of a way I could temporarily move out of my apartment so he could do some much-needed remodeling. He explained that rather than just doing one room now and another one later, he wanted to do close to a full gut-job all at the same time. Luckily, I do have very understanding parents who agreeably allowed me to take up temporary residence in their spare bedroom and to keep my furniture in their garage.
At first, we were optimistically looking at it being a bare minimum two to four week project. My sister and brother-in-law didn’t buy into that timeline, but my thinking was it is a small apartment, and if everything goes right, it could happen. Well, over three months later, I finally was able to move back in.
I’ve watched those home remodeling shows, like the various versions starring Mike Holmes. Those are the ones that seem to highlight the horror stories of unfinished projects from contractors. And I witnessed how my parents’ relatively simple kitchen remodeling job at their old house got dragged out. But I didn’t totally believe it would happen in this case. At the beginning of the project, I was able to meet the contractor my landlord hired and he seemed like a good, stand-up type of guy. Plus, his “sidekick” was a very friendly black lab, so how bad could he be?
I don’t like writing disparaging things about a person, but after the first couple weeks of slow, but relatively steady progress, things went south in a hurry. The contractor went missing for over two weeks from what turned out to be a medical issue (not COVID). After returning, his pledge to work “seven days a week” until he got caught up lasted a whopping five days before he packed up all his things and my landlord hasn’t heard from him since.
To his credit, my landlord scrambled to find replacements, but since he couldn’t find one person to do all the work, the project continued in a jerky, start-stop-start again schedule that drug on for a good month-and-a-half. During this whole time, I was making almost daily visits at the same time as I was picking up my mail.
I was told by some that I was being way too patient during this entire ordeal. But I can’t blame my landlord. Not only was he shelling out a good chunk of money on this project with the primary goal being making a better living situation for me. He also was missing out on my monthly rent check. So I figured he had much more to lose with this dragging out for so long.
The project was finished enough for me to move back in a couple weeks ago. As I walked through taking photos (like you’re supposed to do whenever moving into a rental), it was very clear that my patience paid off. My “new” apartment is at least ten times in better condition than even when I first moved in over 20 years ago. The changes in layout that were done also makes it way more functional than before.
So, while I certainly enjoyed the companionship of my parents and Mollie at their place, I happily welcome a little bit of solitude and being able to enjoy the comforts of my own “home, sweet home.”
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.