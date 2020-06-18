Worth a Thousand Words: This meeting was recorded in front of a live, studio audience

This last Monday featured the first government meeting I covered live since this whole COVID-19 thing shut everything down, forcing everyone to resort to virtual meetings. And I must say that I was glad to be back.
At the beginning of all of this, the virtual meetings were a fun experience. There was talk amongst several of my cohorts about how we were able to multitask so much during these meetings now. One fellow editor even admitted to going through the McDonald’s drive-thru while listening to one meeting.
I myself was just as guilty of taking advantage of being able to multitask. I would check emails, text message people, do other minor tasks and even sometimes taking my turn in several games of “Words with Friends.” There was a few times when I would even put up different virtual backgrounds, including once pulling up U.S. Bank Stadium right after someone mentioned it.
But something unexpected started happening that took the luster out of all of these virtual meetings. For some reason, instead of these meetings becoming smoother as everybody became all-too familiar with the virtual meeting process, glitches started popping up more and more frequently.
Some of these glitches were just annoying. An echo appearing in the middle of a meeting. Feedback coming through whenever a certain person tried to talk. People talking over each other more often.
Other glitches were downright infuriating. The internet going down in the middle of one company meeting. Another government meeting featured the general public not being able to log on to view it (which technically could have been considered a violation of open meeting laws, but they did have the foresight to record it and make it available to anyone who requested it).
Predictably, as all of these glitches started adding up, everyone I talked to proclaimed how much they were anticipating getting back to live, in-person meetings. I’m sure part of that was also just a general desire for things to start getting back to normal, even if it was the “new normal” of live meetings, but with proper social distancing in place.
But there has been some good that has come out of these virtual meetings, especially when it comes to the ever-popular phrase of “government transparency.” A vast majority of the government bodies were forced to come up with a way to live-stream their meetings in accordance with those open meeting laws. This made it extremely convenient for anybody to view meetings without having to physically go to the meeting location.
The City of North Branch has been live-streaming for many years now, so this is nothing new to them. The City of Isanti has video recorded their meetings and broadcast them on YouTube, but they aren’t streamed live.
Hopefully, all of those other government bodies will find a way to continue on with this expanded access. Sure, these tactics might make our reporting less vital. But in the long run, it will make for better government for the people, which is more important. And besides, once perfected, it would enable me and other reporters to be able to again multitask, but by actually doing several work-related tasks. No more “Words with Friends” or burger runs, we promise.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
