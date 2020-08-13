Last week I was talking with Star reporter Jennifer Kotila when she mentioned how the Isanti City Council meeting was on Wednesday instead of Tuesday since Tuesday was originally supposed to be National Night Out. Hearing that completely blew my mind because the annual event had completely slipped my mind.
Obviously, all of the normal organized parties were canceled, but it wasn’t like there was this big announcement. People pretty much took for granted it, along with most other public events, simply weren’t taking place as we trudge along this summer.
It got me thinking how much perspective of time has been lost because of all these cancellations. I know perfectly well when National Night Out is. Besides the typical announcements made at council meetings prior to the events, it is always held at the same time as North Branch Schools hold a “Stuff the Bus” campaign - which also didn’t take place. Therefore, I know it’s scheduled towards the beginning of August.
Over the course of the summer, there have been a few occasions where I thought “if this were a normal year, I would be covering such and such right now.” Most of those were for the bigger events - North Branch Midsummer Days, Isanti Rodeo, the two County Fairs. But there were just as many, if not more, smaller events that normally would have been highlighted on my calendar that this year completely went off my radar.
Our readers might be experiencing the same thing when reading the Star each week in not noticing we haven’t run our “Out & About” page since our March 19 edition, which is almost five months ago now.
This sort of amnesia is also a little scary for me. As editor, I’ve always taken great pride in somehow finding a way to cover as many public events as possible. But with how things are, I’m afraid we are missing something that deserves to be covered that would also help fill our pages, which are depressingly lacking in photos.
There are signs that slowly but surely, people are figuring out ways to hold events while still adhering to our “new normal.” Both Cambridge and North Branch held their “Concerts in the Park” series. Cambridge and Isanti have also held several kid-friendly events (which always make for great photo opportunities). There has even been a fewer smaller events I may or may not have been able to get to.
I would love nothing more than to be able to re-institute our “Out & About” page, even if it’s only a half-page to start with. But I need your help. Sure, I can always go back and see what events took place this time last year. But it would be nearly impossible or extremely time consuming to then find out if those events are actually taking place or canceled like everything else.
If you know of a public event that is going to happen in the relatively near future, let me know about it so I can begin to rebuild our popular page. There are just a few conditions these events must meet. They must be open to the public, they can’t be held in order to make a profit (non-profit fundraising events are absolutely allowed), and sorry, but I must draw the line and not run the now-popular drive-by birthday or other similar celebrations.
Together, we can promote some cool events that people might not have known about or remembered, which would help boost everyone’s morale amidst this still depressing period.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
