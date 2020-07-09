Of all the heated debates going on both locally and around the nation nowadays (and there are plenty of them), the one I’m possibly the most perplexed about is the wearing of face masks in public.
On one side are the people who are going ballistic after being either asked or required to wear a mask. The least confusing part of their argument is that they don’t believe COVID-19 is as dangerous as people are making it out to be. But even then its really no skin off their teeth to pick a bigger battle and just wear one.
The more ludicrous argument is that it is violating peoples’ freedoms. I have yet to hear a convincing answer to what freedoms those are that are being taken away from them. I fail to see the difference between this and the long-standing “no shoes, no shirt, no service” policies. This goes doubly-so for women, since they’ve been historically prohibited from going shirtless anywhere in public, with the reasons for this policy not being health-related, but rather “public decency.”
The other side of the debate isn’t much better. We have people screaming bloody murder at the mere sight of a person not wearing a mask. And God forbid if that person coughs or sneezes in public. That single action will be the cause of a spike in positive test results, hospitalizations and even COVID deaths, according to some. Never mind that when they did it, they were nowhere near another person and they completely followed the “proper” procedures of covering their mouth with their sleeve and/or immediately whipping out hand sanitizer.
I also find irritating their blanket statements that if you don’t wear a mask, it just shows you are self-centered and don’t care about the well-being of others. Um, that’s pretty much judging a person based solely on their appearance, and that’s not a good thing to do, now is it?
I will openly acknowledge I don’t wear a mask if I don’t have to. When I’m out shopping, I make every effort to avoid getting less than six feet away from others. I will take the long way around the aisles to get to the needed products, or I will patiently wait if there is someone in the aisle I want to go down. I also utilize the self-checkouts in order to not come into closer contact with employees. If I do have to break the six-foot barrier, I will turn my head away so as to not even breath on them.
I have only worn a mask three times in public. The first was to get a haircut and the other two were to cover events just this last Monday. In each of those instances, I obliged to the requirements without complaint. There have also been times when I will carry my mask with me just in case I come upon a situation where it wasn’t announced ahead of time that they are required, or for those times when people I am coming in relative close contact with politely ask me to put one on.
I have also seen the writing on the Walz - err I mean wall - and purchased additional masks to be strategically placed in my office, car and camera bag whenever our governor pulls the trigger on a state-wide mandate. (On a side note, these new masks have Minnesota Vikings designs. I figure almost all of my shirts and hats are sports-themed, so why not have sports-themed masks too?)
The way I figure it, there is so much angst in the world today, why should I get all hot-and-bothered over the wearing or lack of wearing a small, simple piece of material?
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.