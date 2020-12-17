Worth a Thousand Words: We all need to find a diversion

One of my mom’s favorite parts of the Christmas season is baking cookies. I’m not just talking about the traditional sugar cookies and one or two others. Just off the top of my head, I can think of seven different recipes. In fact, the two more “traditional” Christmas cookies - decorated sugar cookies and peanut butter blossoms, have been omitted for several years now in favor of others that have been rated favorites among family members.
I wasn’t totally certain what the cookie status would be this year. Part of her enjoyment is distributing those cookies to friends, family, coworkers, family members’ coworkers, or pretty much anyone she thinks might appreciate a little sugary goodness. But with COVID concerns, the spreading of Christmas cheer via cookies is frowned upon out of concern of spreading the virus.
Last Sunday, while I was at their place for my weekly laundry run/football watching, I got my answer though as I heard the clattering of pots and pans, followed a while later with an obligatory taste test of the first batch of the season (fudge). When I asked her about it, she proclaimed it might mean she has to freeze some, resulting in there being Christmas cookies around the house until June, but “they can’t take this away from me.”
I am in complete agreement with this “act of defiance” against the situation we have been in for going on ten months now (and not just because I love her cookies). Everyone has gone through so much during 2020, and all indications are despite the rolling out of vaccinations, we are in for a long winter and at least partial spring before things are supposed to get back to normal.
Quite simply, if we haven’t done so already, we all need to find some sort of diversion, or something to do to feel some sort of sense of normalcy. For some, they can simply modify a current interest or hobby, like my mom still baking cookies but then freezing some for a later date. I myself have toyed with the idea of doing more than casual wildlife photography should sports photography continue to be withheld from my routine.
For others, however, there isn’t a way to modify their activities and still comply with pandemic limitations. For those people, mental health experts all agree its vital to find a new interest. I personally know a few people who have taken up backyard birdwatching. Others have started puzzles, or on-line gaming (not only the active stuff but maybe just “Words with Friends” or something similar).
And even though the temperature has dropped (albeit not as much as other years), us hearty Minnesotans are still going for walks, or taken up fat tire biking, skiing, or other similar outdoor activities.
The point is we don’t have to, and really shouldn’t be, just sitting around dwelling at everything we have “lost” because of COVID. If a person stops and thinks about it, the possibilities of things to do are still limitless. You just have decide to do it. At worst, you try something, decide you don’t like it, and move on to something else all the while keeping your mind temporarily off your troubles. At best, you will find many different things you enjoy doing in addition to your current interests once the pandemic is over.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
