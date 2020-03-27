Worth a Thousand Words: We need to get back to enjoying ourselves

I was in a sour mood last Saturday (March 21). Although it was the second Saturday where everything was canceled because of COVID-19, the first Saturday I was kept plenty busy trying to keep up with all the breaking news and cancellations. But last Saturday, things had calmed down enough so that I didn’t need to do more than check my emails every once-in-a-while.
It meant that since the first of the year, with the exception of the one Saturday where everything was put on hold because of a predicted snowstorm that didn’t pan out in this area, I had a completely free weekend - and I didn’t like it.
The crazy thing is, depending on how the Bluejacket boys basketball team might have done during the state tournament, I might not have had anything to do anyway. If everything was going on as they would have during a normal March weekend, I would have been perfectly content just sitting around the house watching the NCAA tournament on TV.
I saw several Facebook posts saying they felt they “were being put in a time-out for something they didn’t do.” I think that pretty much sums up the cause of my mood that day. Even though I might not have any plans, I didn’t like the fact that I felt the choice to go and do something else besides sitting in my chair all day was taken away from me. To compound it, the weather was colder than anticipated, making the thought of just going for a walk less appealing.
Sunday was better since I was able to do my normal routine of going over to my parents house to do laundry, plus having the opportunity to play with the dog - which always is a great moral booster.
By the end of day Monday, I was able to take some photos for the first time in about 10 days, the sun came out for a while to warm the temperatures up a bit, and I was in a great mood. Even a quick trip to the grocery store seemed much less morbid than before.
I am going to try to maintain this renewed attitude. In fact, I think it’s vital to do this. We have been experiencing so much fear, confusion, anger and all sorts of other negative emotions in such a short period of time. And it feels like these negative emotions are making us sicker than the COVID-19 virus itself, or at least its making us mentally sicker.
This isn’t an unusual theory. I have seen social media posts suggesting ways to brighten peoples’ days. There are also humorous gifs, vlogs and other posts meant to put a smile on a person’s face.
And hopefully this weekend’s predicted warm weather will come true. This will allow people to get out and get some fresh air, go for a walk, play with the dog, maybe even do a little yard work or whatever else a person enjoys doing. Contrary to some peoples’ opinions, there is plenty of things we can do outside while still maintaining the recommended social distancing.
I honestly believe this might be just what the doctor ordered to help combat this situation we are in. After all, laughter might not necessarily be the best medicine right now, but it still is a pretty darn good one.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at editor@countystar.com or 763-689-1181 ext. 107.
