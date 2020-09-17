Worth a Thousand Words: Welcome to the 2020 election guide

I’m sure a few of our readers are doing a double-take when they read through this edition of the Star. Let me ease your confusion. Yes, this is the Sept. 17 edition of the Isanti-Chisago County Star, and yes, that is the 2020 general election guide inside these pages.
After years and years of publishing an election guide two weeks before election day, we have made the decision to publish it much, much earlier in the campaign season. Actually, this change is admittedly overdue, but it became vital this year. You see, ever since 2016, when the state of Minnesota allowed people to cast early votes via either the traditional absentee method, or in person, we have heard the call to give voters key information on the candidates earlier.
This year, in large part because of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent controversy over absentee ballots being delivered on time to be counted, that call has become an ear-piercing scream. We had originally been looking at moving our election guide forward a few weeks even before all of this took place. However, it quickly became clear that in order to be of the most benefit to the most possible number of our readers, we had to pull this off even earlier.
The primary election that was just held in August only solidified this need. According to the Minnesota Secretary of State, one-third of the people in Isanti County who voted in the August primary did so early. In Chisago County, that number was even higher at 39%. State-wide, the percentage ballooned to an incredible 60%. And every prognostication indicates these percentages could be even higher for the general election.
But why Sept. 17? Well, simply put, early voting officially begins tomorrow (Sept. 18). This way, as close to 100% of area voters will at least have some sort of resource to look at in order to make an informed decision. Only the people who insist on being at the front of the line on day one may not have access to the physical edition of our election guide, but even they will be able to look it up on our website.
But by doing so, are we risking alienating what still could be a majority of the area’s voters who will still do so in person on election day? This is a question we have wrestled with over and over again during the summer. We have weighed several options, including re-running this election guide in our Oct. 22 edition, which would have been the traditional date for the election guide. We also considered running a second election guide with different questions on Oct. 22.
What we ultimately decided was to run a more abbreviated version of an election guide in October. While it is subject to change, we are looking at running a list of all of the candidates’ names, plus some informational articles about voting in person. We will also openly reference this election guide as a reminder of where voters can still find the needed information, plus we will repost it on our website and in social media.
We feel this is the best way to provide equal information for all voters, no matter when they decide to vote. After all, the most important thing is that not only does as many people vote as possible, but they cast an educated vote as well.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.