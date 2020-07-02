Worth a Thousand Words: When thunder roars, stay indoors ...and toss a toy

This week every year is not one of our dog Mollie’s favorite weeks of the year. She, like many dogs, does not like loud noises such as fireworks or thunder. Out of all the dogs my immediate family has had, a majority of them have had an aversion to one or the other, or both.
Yankee, our family’s first dog, hated fireworks. Every Fourth of July we would put ourselves on “Yankee watch” to try and prevent him from running off in an attempt to escape the noises. Never mind the bangs weren’t coming from our house. In his mind, he thought he could somehow get away from them. And no matter how diligent we were, it’s amazing how an 80 pound German Sheppard/Collie can somehow escape from our confines.
The next two dogs were far less affected by the noises. Rommel didn’t seem to mind, until that one day when he was alone and a small, F-0 tornado hit our house. It didn’t do a ton of damage. It stripped the bark off one tree, took the top off another pine tree and knocked over more in the neighbors’ yards. But it did send a branch through our kitchen window and from that point on, Rommel was no fan of wind or thunder.
Tia was the fearless one of the bunch. Not only did nothing seem to faze that dog, but in fact we caught her a time or two seemingly watching the thunderstorm through our patio door.
My sister’s two dogs hated the noises. I think its a dead heat as to which one hated them more. Lucy, their first dog, would shake the instant she heard even distant thunder. Lucy also insisted on sleeping with her people. So if I was dog-sitting, she would be on my bed. At the first rumble, the whole bed would start shaking as if it were a cheap motel’s vibrating bed. And the vibrations wouldn’t end until well after the last rumble.
Rudy shared Yankee’s thinking, but to an even bigger extreme. Rudy thought the thunder was inside the house, so he would be desperate to go outside, not realizing the noise was even worse out there. Plus, in all likelihood he would get all wet too.
Mollie is most like Tia in other aspects. She simply doesn’t react to anything. Accidentally step on her tail or foot, not even a yelp or whimper. But anything loud - trains, big cars, whatever - and she is visibly agitated. We try to tell her to be “Brave Mollie,” but to no avail.
We have discovered throwing her toy is a decent coping mechanism for her, but sometimes that’s problematic. If the noise is after we go to bed, she will bring her toy and put it right beside you, not giving you a choice but to somehow getting rid of it. This can get a little old when the noise is spaced out by ten or fifteen minutes. Just as you are dozing off again, all of a sudden there’s a dirty, soggy dog toy at your side. If the noises are more frequent, there’s no point in trying to sleep, so it’s just better to head out into the living room for a little toy tossing in the dark.
Despite all of that, I don’t get angry at people who decide to shoot off some fireworks (as long as it’s a somewhat reasonable hour), and I don’t dread thunderstorms. I figure this is no different than raising a kid since there’s bound to be something they have trouble handling. It’s just something you know you might have to deal with when you sign up for being a puppy parent.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.