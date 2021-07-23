Worth a Thousand Words: Will the Olympic Spirit shine as bright?

The 2021 Olympics (or is it the 2020 Olympics, just a year later?) will officially kick off this Friday. Naturally, a sports fanatic like myself always looks forward to this event, whether it’s the Summer or Winter version. But this year, I’m not 100% certain how much I will get into this particular “Games of the Olympiad.”
The confusion over the name of the Olympics is just the tip of the iceberg for my initial hesitancy. Under normal circumstances, the fact they were delayed by a year would have only made my excitement for watching them even bigger. But now comes the announcement there won’t be any spectators at the competitions at all, which certainly diminishes the specter of the competition.
Sure, us sports fans overlooked the empty stadiums last year, but now that we’ve seen things return to at or near capacity crowds, taking a step backward will just seem awkward. Case in point, with the just-ended NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, while U.S. stadiums had large, ruckus crowds, the Canadian stadiums were still empty, making it much harder to keep focused on the action.
For the Olympics, this step backward is only going to be more glaring. To start with, I’m baffled they are even holding an Opening Ceremony. Nevermind the whole having thousands of athletes gathered inside a stadium together (talk about your contact tracing nightmare should someone test positive for COVID), but really how thrilling is it going to be for the athletes marching into a spectator-less stadium? Plus, a large chunk of the Opening Ceremonies is the theatrical presentation, which would also only be for the cameras.
Once the competition commences, I wonder if NBC will try to pipe in artificial crowd noise? Either way, the celebrations will seem strange as part of the thrill of victory is not only the sounds, but the sights of people sharing this moment of glory with the athletes. Even before the complete ban on all spectators, just the thought of cameras not being able to cut to emotional family members watching on was somewhat depressing.
Don’t get me wrong. This is still the grandest sporting event in the entire world. And especially the Summer Olympics feature plenty of sports I enjoy watching no matter what. At the very least, considering we actually have a local Olympian in gymnast Grace McCallum (not that I’ve ever had to have extra motivation to watch gymnastics), there will be plenty of reasons to keep my TV on the myriad of channels NBC will be dedicating towards these games.
At the same time, though, will I be able to be compelled to almost religiously watch competitions throughout the entire 17 days? I’m kind of doubting that. Hopefully I’m proven wrong and NBC will somehow find a way to keep viewers’ attention. After all, the Olympic Spirit still should be able to rise above anything, including the pandemic.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
