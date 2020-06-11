Worth a Thousand Words: ‘You are a high school graduate today!’

Last Friday, I spent the entire day covering the Cambridge-Isanti High School graduation. I will admit when I first heard of this plan to spread it out for an entire day in order to give every senior a chance to walk across the stage in as close to a traditional manner as possible while still adhering to the Minnesota Department of Education’s COVID-19 guidelines, I thought it could turn into a fiasco.
It didn’t take long into the proceedings, however, to realize that in a short period of time, and despite multiple logistical changes all the way to the last minute, my alma mater had in fact pulled off an event that eclipsed everyone’s expectations. In fact, some speculated this graduation was better than a traditional one.
There’s some truth to this sentiment. Unlike every other years’ graduation ceremony, which featured multiple admonishments that unruly behavior by students or parents would result in a stoppage of the proceedings, this was a graduation celebration, complete with “front row” viewing enabling all parents and families to get close-up photos and videos of the proud occasion.
Spacing out the intervals to approximately one minute per senior enabled each graduate to have an extended moment in the sun (both figuratively and as it turned out, literally). There was no rushing through the names. If a graduate needed extra time to get photos, or to perform the turning of the tassel twice, the stage was all theirs. And the next name wasn’t read until that graduate’s entourage was ready in the designated parking spot.
There was also resounding applause from the limited number of people on site, compared to “please hold your applause until all names have been read.”
All of this was done to make this year’s class feel a little extra-special considering everything they have missed out on. I’m sure they will be the first to deflect the accolades to the entire staff and volunteers who put it together, but I believe what put this celebration over the top was CIHS principal Dr. Steve Gibbs and Superintendent Dr. Nate Rudolph.
Dr. Gibbs was on one side of the stage, giving each graduate last-minute instructions as if he was sending them into a championship game with the game-winning play. Meanwhile, Dr. Rudolph was on the other side, greeting everyone as they walked off the stage with the exclamation “you are a high school graduate today!” And their enthusiasm didn’t waver one bit from the first senior at 10 a.m. to the last one at 7 p.m.
All-in-all, what CIHS pulled off last Friday truly embodied the district’s two main slogans: “Every student, every day,” and “It’s a great day to be a Bluejacket.”
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
