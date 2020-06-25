Worth a Thousand Words: ‘You’ve made your bed, now sleep in it’

A couple weeks ago, I made another step into “adulthood.” You see, for the past 40-plus years, I’ve more or less been sleeping in the same bed. On top of that, this bed is one-half of a bunk bed set. Now, it was an actual twin-sized bed, so it’s not like I’ve been sleeping all crunched up in the fetal position or with my feet hanging off the edge. But none-the-less, at 49 years old, I was still laying my head down on the same thing as I did as a five or six year old.
Way back when I was ready to graduate to a regular-sized bed, my parents came up with a good idea. When they purchased this bunk bed set, they never intended for it to actually be put together. They figured my (at that time) infant sister would eventually need a regular bed of her own, so as long as they were buying one for me, why not just buy a bunk bed and get two beds for a lesser price?
That good idea turned out to be an incredible one as those beds are still holding together to this very day, with one of the beds being used by myself and the other one being left behind when my parents moved out of their house a couple years ago. But from everything I’ve heard, the new home owner is still using it.
And believe me, it’s not like all I did was sleep on that bed. Naturally, with boys being boys, that bed was utilized for all sorts of rambunctious activities. One that I remember specifically was what you could call “goal-line stand.” This involved me and a friend alternatively trying to score a touchdown by leaping over the bed, which served as the goal line. Whoever was on defense would use a beanbag chair we had for cushioning the blow as they tried to prevent the touchdown from being scored. The end result was usually a mid-air collision, followed by the full force of both of our weights crashing down on the bed.
In the interest of full disclosure, I’m sure I didn’t have the exact same bed that entire time. They looked identical, so the two beds probably got switched up a time or two. But then again, with my sister growing up being a gymnast, I’m sure her bed was put through her own form of abuse.
The thing is, it’s not like I needed to now make this change in nocturnal furnishings. My apartment is being remodeled, and in the process of clearing everything out, I came to the conclusion I really needed a new mattress, which also has been used for many, many years. Upon a trip to a local furniture store, it became apparent that, using the same logic as my parents did way back then, as long as I’m replacing the mattress, I might as well just replace the whole kit and caboodle. After all, that old bed is doing an awful lot of creaking and groaning under my current weight.
So, in about two months time (stupid pandemic), I will be regularly sleeping on a different bed since the mid-1990s when I was renting a fully furnished apartment up in Ely. I can only hope this one will last at least as long as those bunk beds. After all, it won’t see the same level of activity as they did. My days of playing “goal-line stand” are well past me.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
