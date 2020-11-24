To the editor,
Dear Cambridge business supervisors and managers,
Please help your associates understand that wearing a mask or face covering should not be an individual choice. You wearing a mask prevents you from spreading COVID-19 to other people. If everyone wears a face covering, the transmission of this virus would be reduced. Some people don’t know the following facts. The COVID-19 virus is getting worse. Wearing masks has been proven to reduce transmission and infection. You can die from this virus or be very sick and have lasting complications.
We are all in this together. Please consider that your behavior can infect someone else. These are facts. It should be a priority of our local business managers and supervisors to ask their associates to inform their customers of these facts. If we reduce the rate of infection then schools, bars, and restaurants can stay open.
Howard Lewis
Cambridge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.