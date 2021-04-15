To the editor,
Imagine if : Trump would have responded to Covid-19 like Canada, Japan and most of Europe. He didn’t. Because he refused to properly address the epidemic, 200,000 Americans needlessly died according to a February 10 study published in the British medical journal The Lancet.
Jeffrey Benny
Cambridge
