To the editor,
The battle for the soul of this nation still rages. It reminds me of the troubled time during the Korean War when the Reverand Billy Graham said, “What a glorious thing it would be to see the leaders of our country today kneeling before Almighty God in prayer. What a thrill would sweep this country. What renewed hope and courage would grip the Americans at this hour of peril.”
Well, it is not only the leaders’ responsibility, it is also for each of us to pray. God has promised to hear and answer our cries to Him, so let’s do it.
Join us on Sunday, Sept. 27, at 5 p.m. at the Art and Science Academy in Isanti, Highway 65 across from John Deer Equipment.
Bob Lex
For concerned citizens, Cambridge
Editor’s note: The Art and Science Academy rents space to Grace Gospel Church on Sundays. ASA is a non-sectarian public charter school and is not directly affiliated with this event.
