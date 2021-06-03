To the editor,
The battle still rages to overthrow the foundations of this nation and build a new Godless nation. America was planted here by Jesus Christ as a light to the world. The first settlers laid the foundations:
1. The sacredness of life.
2. The honor of family; father, mother, children.
3. Freedom; religious and secular.
4. Godly government.
We must prserve these values. So let’s continue to press on with prayer. The United States belongs to God. If we carry out our responsibility to pray, God will respond and restore our nation.
Join us in prayer Sunday, June 6 at 5 p.m. at the Art and Science Academy in Isanti across from John Deere Equipment on Highway 95.
Bob Lex, for Concerned Citizens
Cambridge
Editor’s note: The Art and Science Academy rents space to Grace Gospel Church on Sundays. ASA is a non-sectarian public charter school and is not directly affiliated with this event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.