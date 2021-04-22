To the editor,
John Adams, our second president, said, “Our Constitution is made only for moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”
Thomas Jefferson said, “God gave us life and liberty. Can the liberties of a nation be secure when we have removed a conviction that these liberties are a gift of God.”
James Madison, the author of the U.S. Constitution said, “We have stacked the whole future of American civilization not on the power of government, far from it. We have stacked the future upon the capacity of each of us to govern ourselves according to the Ten Commandments of God.”
The enemies of this nation daily increase their relentless, ungodly attacks to destroy our foundations and bring in a “new nation.” We must appeal to Heaven to the God who birthed this nation and promised to answer our appeal. The battle belongs to the Lord as we continue to pray.
Join us in prayer Sunday, April 25 at 5 p.m. at the Arts and Science Academy in Isanti across from John Deere Equipment on Highway 65.
Bob Lex for Concerned Citizens
Cambridge
Editor’s note: The Art and Science Academy rents space to Grace Gospel Church on Sundays. ASA is a non-sectarian public charter school and is not directly affiliated with this event.
