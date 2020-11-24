To the editor,
The battle for righteousness in our nation continues to rage. Many seem to have become discouraged and given up fighting. This Christmas season reminds me that Jesus was born to fight a battle for us by His death on the cross. It looked like the devil had won as Jesus died on the cross. But Jesus rose from the grave in victory. The devil is now waging a battle to overthrow this nation planted here by God as a Godly nation. But the devil and his forces are going to lose again. So be encouraged, press on, because our powerful weapons of prayer are assured to bring the victory to God’s army. The battle belongs to the lord as we continue to pray. The United States belongs to God.
Join us in prayer Sunday, Nov. 29, at 5 p.m. at the Art and Science Academy in Isanti across from John Deere Equipment on Highway 95.
Bob Lex
For Concerned Citizens
Editor’s note: The Art and Science Academy rents space to Grace Gospel Church on Sundays. ASA is a non-sectarian public charter school and is not directly affiliated with this event.
