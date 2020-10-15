To the editor,
A poem written by a resident in an assisted living facility:
No One Asked Me - Author Unknown
They closed the doors & put up a sign
“It’s for your protection,” was the same old line
There was something coming- that no one could see
But did I want protected? No one asked me.
First, they kept my family out, any visit came to a stop
No one could come in- those were the orders
Yes, straight from the Tippity-Top
No outings, entertainers or activities for you
We can’t have anyone co-mingling- that just won’t do
“You are old & at Risk. The most likely to die.”
Me? No one has lived through so much as I
I’ve seen wars & droughts, tornadoes & such
A daughter of the Depression- I have done without much
I’ve seen many things in my ninety-odd years
Some arrive to accolades- others bring fears
Now I sit here waiting- everyone seems afraid as can be
Am I afraid of dying? No one asked me.
Two weeks turned to five months & still no one’s unlocked the door
Do they know I’m still here? Do they care anymore?
Life isn’t just breathing- there’s a lot more that must be
Hugging, touching, hearing, seeing…but no asked me.
But I sit behind a window- my eye sight’s grown dim
I can’t see well enough to tell tree limb from kin
I think of My rights. Where could they be?
The government came & took them & they never asked me.
Now I am silent- my broken heart is all I leave
My family not beside me- alone I had to grieve
Calling my prison protection is a Travesty
To steal my precious Freedom- because No One Asked Me
Being isolated from loved ones is worse than death. And, don’t you all wonder why so much fear is being spread among young people given their survival rate, according to the CDC, is close to 98.999%? Church leaders bow down, businesses close, people submit to the government. Do you want a government to control your lives, where you can go, when you can go, where you cannot go, defund & disrespect the police, allow thugs to burn down cities, open the borders, abortions performed on nine-month-old babies, “free” medical for everyone (nothing is free); the Green New Deal (no gas driven cars) and on and on and on? Wake up Americans.
Karen Olson
Cambridge
