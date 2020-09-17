To the editor,
Open letter from a 60-year-old to the younger generation:
We have failed you, please forgive us. We pretty much sat on our behinds since the Greatest Generation defended our freedom and liberty in World War II. We allowed the enemy to take prayer out of your schools. We have allowed the enemy to define you as a victim instead of as a conquerer. We’ve allowed your media to be a mouthpiece for propaganda instead of a search light for truth. We have allowed your churches to become 501c3 charities instead of salt and light to the governments of the Earth. We have allowed your schools and colleges to dumb you down so much that you don’t know how to figure out if you are a boy or a girl.
Once again, sorry, but the reality is our generation still gets to live in the prosperity that our fathers fought for - you don’t. You have to fight for it all over again.
Be smart, do it in prayer while there is still time. Join us Sunday, Sept. 27 at 5 p.m. for pre-election prayer for the nation. Art and Science Academy, Isanti, On Highway 65 across from John Deer.
God will honor your commitment and you will be the next ‘Greatest Generation’! Defeat the enemy with prayer, not bloodshed.
Mike Kelzenberg
Cambridge
