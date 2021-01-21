To the editor,
During this unusual and challenging holiday season, various people/groups went the extra mile to bring this community some joy. I want to say THANK YOU to two of them.
Thanks to Ryan Scheler of RVS Performance (located in the old Cambridge Laundromat) who funded, and then--together with some help--put together AWESOME and MAGICAL Christmas light shows, set to music, that differed weekly and brought much Christmas cheer to those of us who had the pleasure of enjoying them. Not only was there great expense involved, but the set-up, which included Ryan and his team screwing in 9,600 light bulbs by hand, was immense. Ryan did this to say thank you to a community that has been good to him in his first year of business here.
Another thanks: One evening as I heard sirens and horns galore, I thought there must have been a huge accident...but then WONDERFUL parade of lit up emergency vehicles--fire trucks, rescue vehicles, police cars, etc--came past my window, with drivers honking and waving to all in view. They drove all over town! HOW WONDERFUL that our community has joy-bringers like this in our midst! THANK YOU!!
Kathy Boyum
Cambridge
