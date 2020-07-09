To the editor,
This Saturday morning, we woke up to find someone had stolen our “anti-Trump” sign from our front yard.
We have lived in our home for 40 years and this is the first time we have ever been ashamed of our town. We have a right to express our opinions and to not have bullies and cowards violate our property in the middle of the night. They used an act out of the Trump playbook - bully and dominate!
The sign will be replaced, only bigger and put away each night. The responding police officer suggested a trail camera. It has been purchased. Make sure you smile!
Jim and Carol Jaques
North Branch
