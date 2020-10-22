To the editor,
Father we thank you that this year You have answered our prayers for the restoration of this nation. You said, “call upom Me and I will answer you and show you great and mighty things which you know not.” You have done that, and we want to devote the Appeal to Heaven prayer gathering this time to a celebration of You and Your victory.
We will meet on Sunday, Oct. 25, at 5 p.m. at the Art and Science Academy in Isanti, Highway 65, across from John Deere Equipment.
Bob Lex
For concerned citizens
Editor’s note: The Art and Science Academy rents space to Grace Gospel Church on Sundays. ASA is a non-sectarian public charter school and is not directly affiliated with this event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.