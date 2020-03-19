Editor's note: The Chisago County Commissioners decided to in fact close the Government Center after this edition of the Star went to press.
To the editor,
We are committed to serving our residents and business during the public health emergency. Under the current as of March 17, 2020, health advisory, the Chisago County Government Center will remain open for business during regular business hours. However, we are discouraging all nonessential visits to the Government Center at this time.
We all want to keep in mind that when we signed up to run for office or applied to work for the government, we knew that we would be asked to serve on the front line in difficult times regardless of personal risks. We did not anticipate the challenges that we may be facing in the immediate future, but we have it within each of us to do our individual and collective parts to meet whatever is ahead for our county.
Our county employees and officials have always served with the highest level of ethics. Our commitment to carrying out critical government functions must be unwavering. We will continue to provide support for our county now as we always have.
The Chisago County Board and staff will work closely with the Minnesota Department of Health to provide timely information and services, and with the Minnesota Department of Economic Development (DEED) to identify and serve to eligible businesses and nonprofits impacted by COVID-19. Any Chisago County businesses that may be impacted by COVID-19, should visit this link: https://mn.gov/deed/business/financing-business/special/
Together, we will be able to meet the possible upcoming challenges to our families, businesses, and organizations by continuing our work at the Chisago County Government Center and offices.
Ben Montzka
Chisago County Commissioner Chair, District 4
